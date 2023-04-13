Post Office to Run Tender for Postal Services in Port Erin

Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) is running a tender exercise (on the Isle of Man Government procurement website) for the provision of counter and/or parcel collection services in Port Erin.

The current sub postmaster has given IOMPO notice to terminate the contract for service. IOMPO is seeking to maintain counter, postal and bill payment services in this area through the provision of a counter and/or a parcel collection point. Its preferred outcome would be to select a single preferred supplier covering both the counter and parcel collection services. However, consideration will be given to submissions from interested parties who could provide one or more of the services. This opportunity is for a fixed period, until 31st March 2025, with the option to extend one year.

Stu Peters MHK, Chairman of Isle of Man Post Office said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the outgoing sub postmaster for the services he has provided on our behalf and that of our commercial partners for the past 19 years.”

The closing date for expressing an interest in the tender is noon on Friday 28th April 2023.