Residents call for a different location for sewage plant

Some residents in Garff say they’re unhappy with the proposed location of a new sewage plant in Axnfell Plantation.

Garff Commissioners held an emergency meeting last night (12 April) to discuss Manx Utilities’ plans, with one claiming the board was being ‘defeatist’ and not doing enough to try and change them.

Commissioner Jamie Smith told the meeting that Manx Utilities originally wanted a site next to the car park in the plantation.

However he said the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture was against this due to the species of animals and plants in the area.

The local authority says it felt that other locations, within the plantation, would be more appropriate.

In a statement it said: “A robust discussion took place at a meeting of Garff Commissioners in regard to the newly announced proposals for a sewage treatment plant in Axnfell Plantation in Lonan.

“Members of the public were also in attendance. The commissioners discussed the proposed location and felt that other locations within the Plantation would be more appropriate.

“A range of concerns were raised including the proximity or residences at Upper Rencell, the consequences for wildlife, and the suitability of Ballacollister Road to carry the large service vehicles that would be required.

“Several members of the commission argued that pumping away to Meary Veg was the best solution. It was noted that the

Commissioners had pressed for several years for this solution to be adopted but had been told by Manx Utilities that there was not enough capacity and that the costs were too high.

“A member proposed that the commissioners write to the two Garff representatives in Tynwald asking for an independent consultant to be engaged to assess the comparative costs of the scheme Manx Utilities were now proposing and a scheme to pump all Laxey and

Lonan sewage to Meary Veg.

“The Commissioners also resolved to write to the incoming Auditor General in regard to these matters.”

Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper spoke to two residents after the meeting:

Media

Garff Sewage Vox