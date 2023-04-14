MIU closing early tomorrow due to staffing issues

Fri, 14 Apr 2023
Ramsey’s Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) will be closing early tomorrow (Saturday 15 April 2023) due to staffing issues.
MIU will be open as follows this weekend:
Anyone with a minor injury or illness who would ordinarily have attended the MIU after 14:00 tomorrow should attend the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital instead.
Alternatively, for support with minor ailments or illnesses, people can attend one of the Island’s Community Pharmacies. The pharmacy rota can be found here, including details of Sunday opening hours: https://www.gov.im/categories/health-and-wellbeing/pharmacy-services/pharmacy-rota/#accordion
If you think that you have a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 999. The Island’s emergency services operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
