Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now
Facebook

MIU closing early tomorrow due to staffing issues

Fri, 14 Apr 2023


Ramsey’s Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) will be closing early tomorrow (Saturday 15 April 2023) due to staffing issues.

MIU will be open as follows this weekend:

  • Saturday 15 April: Open from 08:00 – 14:00, with last admission at 13:30
  • Sunday 16 April: Open as normal from 08:00 – 20:00, with last admission at 19:30

Anyone with a minor injury or illness who would ordinarily have attended the MIU after 14:00 tomorrow should attend the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital instead.

Alternatively, for support with minor ailments or illnesses, people can attend one of the Island’s Community Pharmacies. The pharmacy rota can be found here, including details of Sunday opening hours: https://www.gov.im/categories/health-and-wellbeing/pharmacy-services/pharmacy-rota/#accordion

If you think that you have a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 999. The Island’s emergency services operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive