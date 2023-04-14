Rise in sexually transmitted diseases on Isle of Man

There has been a recent increase of sexually transmitted infections (STI) in the Isle of Man.

Public Health and the GUM Sexual Health Clinic are urging people to consider testing if they are concerned that they may be at risk of an infection.

STIs are infections spread from person to person during sexual or intimate contact. STIs are not always symptomatic and if left untreated, they can lead to serious health problems. However, if an STI is diagnosed early, it is easily treatable.

If you are sexually active, it’s important to take measures to reduce your risk of getting an STI.

You can contact the GUM Sexual Health Clinic for advice if you have symptoms of an STI or are concerned. The Clinic offers free testing, support and treatment. All appointments are completely confidential. The clinic is based at Nobles Hospital and you can make an appointment by calling 650 710.

Further information on STIs, including common symptoms, can be found on the NHS dedicated STI webpage.