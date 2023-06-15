Voting underway for new commissioner in Patrick
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter
Voting is open for people in Patrick to elect one new commissioner.
Residents can vote at their allocated polling station from 8am until 8pm tonight.
The candidates are Richard Jones and Kevin Oliphant-Smith.
Interviews with both candidates can be found on our website.
