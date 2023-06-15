Survey launched to assess use of cash and digital payment solutions by businesses

A survey for businesses has opened to gather views on the use and access to cash and digital payment options across the Isle of Man.

The survey will collect information on a number of key topics to assess the levels of cash taken by businesses, the barriers businesses face when accepting and banking cash, the use of digital/mobile payment solutions and a review of options around cashback services.

Businesses who take payment for goods or services, online or in-person, from all sectors of the Isle of Man are strongly encouraged to share their views to inform future policy decisions and to review possible schemes to support further adoption of digital payments solutions.

The survey can be accessed through this link.