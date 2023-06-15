Two people rescued while swimming to Tower of Refuge

Two people were rescued after getting into diffculty in Douglas last night.

Douglas Coastguard said the two persons had got into difficulty swimming out to the Tower of Refuge.

A crew spokesperson said: "When we arrived on scene they were clinging to the furthest out day marker from the Peveril Steps and were in danger of being swept out into the bay by the strong currents that are in that area."

"We immediately got a rescue swimmer into the water to swim the 150m to them to secure and reassure them while our Marine Operations Centre tasked Lifeboats and a Helicopter,also holding the Ben My Chree on her approach to the Harbour,fortunately we were able to stand down the assets we had requested as the casualties were able to be brought back to shore by our rescue swimmer."

The casualties were checked over and handed to the care of their parents who were advised on the dangers of what they had done.