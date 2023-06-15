Armed Forces Day to be marked in Douglas this Saturday
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
Armed Forces Day will be celebrated in the capital this weekend.
A parade will take place along Douglas Promenade on Saturday at 1pm.
There will be a range of stalls, funfair and live music at the Villa Marina.
At 5pm, the outside entertainment will close and the inside of the Villa Marina will open for a free buffet tea in the Colonnade and Promenade Suites.
