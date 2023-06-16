New headteacher for Ramsey Grammar School

Sonia Taylor has been appointed to lead Ramsey Grammar School from September.

The experienced school leader, from Stoke-on-Trent, will take over from Sarah Findlater who has been headteacher for nearly two years.

Mrs Taylor will bring a wealth of experience to the role having worked in four secondary schools in the North-West of England since 1999, including two headships.

Having studied Economics and Business at Staffordshire University she started her career in the management industry, before returning to education to train as a teacher.