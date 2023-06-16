Richard Jones elected as new Patrick Commissioner
Fri, 16 Jun 2023
By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter
The Patrick Commissioners by-election was held last night and Richard Jones was elected to the vacant seat.
He won with 235 votes and Kevin Oliphant-Smith, who didn’t attend the count, came in second with 19 votes respectively.
254 votes were cast out of a potential 1,183 which gave a voter turn out of 21.5 per cent.
Two postal votes were counted.
