Richard Jones elected as new Patrick Commissioner



By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter

The Patrick Commissioners by-election was held last night and Richard Jones was elected to the vacant seat.

He won with 235 votes and Kevin Oliphant-Smith, who didn’t attend the count, came in second with 19 votes respectively.

254 votes were cast out of a potential 1,183 which gave a voter turn out of 21.5 per cent.

Two postal votes were counted.