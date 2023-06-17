His Majesty The King's Birthday Honours List: Three Manx residents recognised

Three people from the Isle of Man have been recognised in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours List.

Mr David McLean MBE

Mr David McLean, who is a keen musician, encouraged his local community to purchase a historic venue, the old Methodist Centenary Hall, which under his leadership, was transformed into a first class theatre and community venue, the Peel Centenary Centre. The Centre, which opened in 2003, is run entirely by volunteers and is a testament to Mr McLean’s generosity, drive and commitment. He interacts with everyone in a calm and caring manner and he and his team have worked hard to ensure that the Centre’s facilities are in good order. The Centre is a vibrant hub for nurturing community participation in the arts and music, as well as a performance venue for world class musicians. In 2018, Mr McLean launched the annual ‘One Island our World’ festival, an international event which fuses traditional, contemporary and world music, as well as craft and the arts. This annual festival is routinely attended by huge numbers of enthusiasts. Mr McLean works tirelessly in the daily running of Peel Centenary Centre, freely giving of his time, his musical talents and his organisational skills. His Majesty The King has made Mr David McLean an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List for the promotion of arts, culture and music in the Isle of Man.

Captain James Stuart McKenzie

Following a successful Merchant Navy career, Captain Stuart McKenzie set up a local company, the Manx Computer Bureau. As well as assisting the Isle of Man Government, he supported many local companies and businesses in developing the application of computers and software to their various requirements. In 2001, he established the McKenzie Trust with his wife Barbara, which still provides many would-be entrepreneurs with advice, grants and loans to help them set up their own companies. In 2015, Captain McKenzie became founder member of Ramsey Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust, becoming chairman in 2018. He put his previous experience and wide range of skills and abilities into this project. In the role of project manager, he was very much the driving force behind the planned restoration, as it progressed from planning to the survey and construction phases. It is a great tribute to his determination and tenacity that the Island will inherit a magnificent refurbished Victorian Pier. Captain James Stuart McKenzie has been appointed an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List for his outstanding contribution to the Isle of Man community.

Mrs Wendy McDowell BEM

Mrs Wendy McDowell has been an active member of local drama and musical societies, choirs and festivals since the 1960s. Most notably, she has contributed to the Manx Music Festival, as a competitor, teacher, accompanist and committee member. She is an organist at St Peter’s Church, Onchan, where she is also choir mistress, composing and arranging choral music. During her 10 year term as Council Member and Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council in the 1990s, she was instrumental in the refurbishment of the Villa Marina and the establishment of the Ballakermeen Studio Theatre. From 1962 until 2020, Mrs McDowell was the accompanist and deputy conductor for the Regal Singers. She continues to organise fund-raising concerts, in which she always takes part and over time she has helped raise thousands of pounds for local charities. She also entertains at nursing and residential homes, as well as playing the piano and organ at many churches. Mrs McDowell is a most caring and considerate lady, especially when helping others who sing, whatever their age. Mrs McDowell has always given freely of her time for the benefit of others and to raise the profile of music and drama. His Majesty The King has awarded Mrs McDowell a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours List for her outstanding contribution to music and drama across the Isle of Man.