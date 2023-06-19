Council to allow CCTV and home security cameras in its houses
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter
Tenants in Douglas Council properties will be allowed to install CCTV and other home security devices in their homes.
The local authority says residents were previously allowed to install these without permission but it’s now believed they could breach neighbouring properties’ privacy.
It says the new policy will offer guidance to people and set out the legal requirements in line with GDPR laws.
The council adds that while ‘any increase’ in security measures by tenants is positive, it will not be taking any responsibility for them.
