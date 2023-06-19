North Quay will be pedestrianised in the future



By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter

Douglas Council has agreed to pedestrianise North Quay for six months on an annual basis.

The authority has voted to use a ‘Traffic Regulation Order’, to close the street when there is good weather from 1 April to 30 September with a signs to warn drivers.

The section of North Quay between the junctions at Ridgeway Street and Market Hill will be inaccessible to traffic as will the lane between Market Hall and The British.