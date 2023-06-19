North Quay will be pedestrianised in the future
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter
Douglas Council has agreed to pedestrianise North Quay for six months on an annual basis.
The authority has voted to use a ‘Traffic Regulation Order’, to close the street when there is good weather from 1 April to 30 September with a signs to warn drivers.
The section of North Quay between the junctions at Ridgeway Street and Market Hill will be inaccessible to traffic as will the lane between Market Hall and The British.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed