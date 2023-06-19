Funeral of Raul Torras to take place on Wednesday

Mon, 19 Jun 2023
The funeral of a TT rider will be held on Wednesday.
Raul Torras died in a crash during the Supertwin race.
The 46-year-old was the fastest ever Spaniard to compete at the event.
His funeral will take place on 1:15pm at Douglas Crematorium on Wednesday.
A hearse bearing his coffin will leave the TT Grandstand at midday.
