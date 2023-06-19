Latest News Headlines
Funeral of Raul Torras to take place on Wednesday

Mon, 19 Jun 2023

Raul Torras (Twitter)
Raul Torras (Twitter)

The funeral of a TT rider will be held on Wednesday.

Raul Torras died in a crash during the Supertwin race.

The 46-year-old was the fastest ever Spaniard to compete at the event.

His funeral will take place on 1:15pm at Douglas Crematorium on Wednesday.

A hearse bearing his coffin will leave the TT Grandstand at midday.

 

