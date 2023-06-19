Loud speakers will be allowed for special events in Douglas



By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter

Restaurant and cafe owners will now be allowed to have loud speakers for special events as part of the pavement cafe license.

Douglas Council says business owners will be exempt from restrictions if they are used ‘appropriately’ in specific circumstances.

The rule is currently in place to reduce noise nuisance to residents, but the local authority says the exemption will only be allowed where loud music and additional noise would be expected.