Survey says no strong leadership within Manx Care

A survey sent to 160 doctors on the Isle of Man has concluded there no strong leadership within Manx Care.

The British Medical Association said 72 people had responded to the survey.

The results found 79% either disagreed or strongly disagreed that there is strong leadership at the highest level of the organisation, with half feeling like they are not part of a well-managed team.

In a statement, Manx Care said: "We recognise that the development of a healthy culture will always be a work in progress, and that we still have a way to go in order to establish and fully embed the culture we wish to see within all areas of our organisation. Equally, we recognise that there are areas within the organisation or certain staff groups where cultural challenges are stronger than others.

Changing the culture of our organisation will not happen overnight. There are a number of things which tell us that we’re moving in the right direction, including feedback from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspections held during the last year, and from the Partnership Working Forum that we have established with our Staff Side representatives which meets monthly.

Some other important areas we are focusing on include the development of a People and Culture strategy, listening to staff stories at the bi-monthly People Committee and at monthly Board Meetings. Hearing the voices of our colleagues is important to our organisation.

This report provides another opportunity for us to listen and improve and we welcome it."

Health Minister Lawrie Hooper said: "I am unable to provide a comment on the BMA Survey results at this time, as the report was not shared with the Department of Health and Social Care ahead of publication. Once the Department has had time to properly review the document we will respond appropriately. I can confirm we have met with the BMA today to discuss the situation on Island. We had a positive discussion focused on how we work together to move forward."