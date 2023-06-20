Latest News Headlines
Fun day held to thank carers

Tue, 20 Jun 2023


The Douglas Rotary Club held a BBQ and Fun Day last Saturday to thank carers who use the three charities Crossroads Carers, Decaf, and Mannin Cancers.

The event at Douglas Rugby Club featured a variety of activities for carers of all ages, including crafts, face painting, sports games, a bouncy castle, and a football dart board. 

Approximately 250 people attended the event, including carers, their families, and friends. The Rotary Club was pleased with the turnout and the positive feedback they received from attendees.

“We were delighted to be able to host this event and thank carers for their invaluable work,” said the Chair of the Douglas Rotary Club Community Service Committee, Ivan Bratty. “It was a great opportunity for carers to relax and have some fun, and we hope they enjoyed themselves.”

 

