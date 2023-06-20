Latest News Headlines
WW2-era mortar detonated on beach

Tue, 20 Jun 2023


A World War 2 mortar round was detonated on a beach earlier.

A bomb disposal team from the Ministry of Defence were sent to the Island after the round was discovered in Sartfell Plantation.

The ordinance was detonated on Glen Wyllin beach whilst the tide was out.

An exclusion zone was put in place on the beach and the Bomb Squad set their charges and blew up the mortar round.

 

 

