Final day for entries for Southern Show
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
Entries for this year's Southern Show will close today.
Entries for all livestock, horse, vintage machinery, dog, and fur & feather sections must be forwarded to the secretary by the end of today.
Forms and Class Schedules are now available either from the secretary or the Show website.
The show will be held on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th July, at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla.
With summer well under way, much of the farming community’s attention now turns one of the biggest events on the Island, the Southern District Agricultural Show.
Entry Forms and Class Schedules are now available either from the secretary or the Show website.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed