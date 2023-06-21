Final day for entries for Southern Show

Entries for this year's Southern Show will close today.

Entries for all livestock, horse, vintage machinery, dog, and fur & feather sections must be forwarded to the secretary by the end of today.

Forms and Class Schedules are now available either from the secretary or the Show website.

The show will be held on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th July, at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla.

With summer well under way, much of the farming community’s attention now turns one of the biggest events on the Island, the Southern District Agricultural Show.

