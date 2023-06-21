Appeal to find missing teen
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.
Amy Fallows was reported missing from the St Johns area.
Officers said the 14-year-old is not in trouble but her family are worried about her.
Amy is described as having a slim build and being 5ft 3in tall.
She was last seen wearing a grey Hooded top and black leggings with trainers.
If you see Amy or know of her whereabouts, please contact Police Headquarters on 631212
