Appeal to find missing teen

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.

Amy Fallows was reported missing from the St Johns area.

Officers said the 14-year-old is not in trouble but her family are worried about her.

Amy is described as having a slim build and being 5ft 3in tall.

She was last seen wearing a grey Hooded top and black leggings with trainers.



If you see Amy or know of her whereabouts, please contact Police Headquarters on 631212