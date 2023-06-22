Delay to leisure centre development
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter
Braddan Commissioners says there is going to be a delay to the leisure centre development which was due to be completed by August this year.
Known as ‘The Roundhouse’, it will now be finished by October with the hold up being blamed on price increases and problems sourcing building materials.
The local authority has also confirmed that a dispensing licence has been granted to Clear Pharmacy and so the building will need ‘approval’ from the Department of Health and Social Care.
Planning approval has also been granted for access to the centre through Ballaoates Road.
