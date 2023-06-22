UCM welcomes childcare industry

University College Isle of Man has welcomed representatives from across the Childcare sector at an event focussing on future skills training.

The University College welcomed a number of professionals spanning the local childcare industry who met with the UCM Principal, Head of Faculty for the Wellbeing faculty at UCM, the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Julie Edge MHK, the Department’s Chief Officer and the Head of the Registration and Inspection Team, to consult on the provision of training to support the sector.

Throughout the session, professionals from the industry had the opportunity to share their views on the training required in the short term and the skills they may require within the next few years.

During the session the professionals were consulted on modes of study, whether that be full time courses aimed at younger people, upskilling courses for adults who may want to move into the sector or apprenticeships to enable people to learn and earn.