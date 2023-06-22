'Ideal' square competition receives more than 60 designs from village children



By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter

More than 60 designs were submitted to a ‘create your ideal public square’ competition in Port Erin.

A consultation for children and young people was launched earlier this year by the commissioners, with the aim of finding out what they want in the village.

There is a shortlist of 10 ‘interesting’ and ‘artistic’ entries and the authority says these will be put on display in the railway station.

Port Erin Commissioners says there was a ‘fantastic’ number of submissions and it will also be working through the feedback from the online survey.