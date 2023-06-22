Treasury Minister says local authorities need support tackling dilapidated properties
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson says Island communities need a ‘range’ of options to be able to deal with empty and dilapidated properties.
It follows a successful motion from Jason Moorhouse during today’s Tynwald sitting to make owners of these buildings pay 20 percent extra in rates.
Dr Allinson proposed an amendment to cover all empty properties, which was also approved, and says he’ll report back in November.
He says a lot of local authorities feel ‘powerless’ trying to tackle the issue:
Media
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed