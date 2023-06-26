MCALS (Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service) partners with Patient Transfers Team for drop-in

The Patient Transfers team and MCALS (Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service) will hold a drop-in session tomorrow, to help signpost and support those requiring information about their travel, or enquiries about their care.

The drop-in, which will take place at Ramsey Town Hall on 27 June 2023 (10:00 – 12:00), will allow those who are due to travel off-Island for treatment and need travel information to get support from the Patient Transfers team. For those who have any enquiries or concerns about their care, or those who need help and don’t know where to start, MCALS will be there to listen and provide advice.

Visitors can also find out more about the Manx Care Friends and Family Test survey, and how they can help to shape services for the future.