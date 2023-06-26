Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now
Facebook

MCALS (Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service) partners with Patient Transfers Team for drop-in

Mon, 26 Jun 2023


The Patient Transfers team and MCALS (Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service) will hold a drop-in session tomorrow, to help signpost and support those requiring information about their travel, or enquiries about their care.  

The drop-in, which will take place at Ramsey Town Hall on 27 June 2023 (10:00 – 12:00), will allow those who are due to travel off-Island for treatment and need travel information to get support from the Patient Transfers team. For those who have any enquiries or concerns about their care, or those who need help and don’t know where to start, MCALS will be there to listen and provide advice.

Visitors can also find out more about the Manx Care Friends and Family Test survey, and how they can help to shape services for the future.

 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive