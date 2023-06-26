Leonard Singer says low value coins is the wrong priority for gov
By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter
Ramsey Commissioners says that removing low value coins would impact people who pay social housing rents.
The concerns follow a consultation by the government which says prices would be rounded up to the next 0p or 10p.
Deputy Chair Rob Cowell said it could create a ‘bias’ between those who pay rents by direct debit and by cash which.
Commissioner Leonard Singer said the government is prioritising the wrong thing.
He also said it should be at the ‘bottom’ of Treasury Minister Alex Allinson’s list of priorities because the Island is in a cost of living ‘crisis’.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson declined the opportunity comment.
