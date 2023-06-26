Ana Dawson takes the Manx Flag to the top of the Leaderboard.



Ana Dawson playing at Ladies European Tour (Picture: Ladies European Tour Official)

This weekend on the Ladies European Tour Ana Dawson got her first taste of life at the front of the Field as she lead after the first day of competition at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open. Ultimately struggles on the second day of competition would take her out of contention but the mighty performance in the first round is not to be forgotten.

Out of the gate Ana was two under par through four holes on the first day. After dropping a shot on the 5th she recovered with eagles on the par five, 7th hole and on the par four 13th hole.

“I holed out for eagle from about 145 yards as well on 13. I can’t remember the last time I holed out from more than 10 yards”

A birdie on the 15th moved her to six under par and comfortably in the lead by three shots. The 16th proved to be a problem and would be for the whole weekend, as Ana dropped three shots on the hole due to losing her ball, that typically was found about 30 seconds too late after Ana had committed to playing the shot again. Leaving her three under par and now in a tie for the lead. However, this did not affect her confidence as she remained calm to score par on the 17th and a birdie on the 18th to take the lead outright going into the overnight break in play, with a score of four under par.

“it was nice to finish strongly, with a birdie on 18”

After a great performance to start the weekend day two proved more difficult for the Manx golfer as she finished four over par on the day and now level par overall, meaning she fell down the leaderboard. The final day showed Ana’s ability once again with five birdies across the course of the day. Only dropping shots on two holes unfortunately both were double bogeys meaning her score for the day was only one under par. Ana ended the tournament in T-45th at one under par, but now has experience leading the field on the LET and has posted an individual best round.