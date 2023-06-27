Meeting in Peel as part of electoral consultation

The Isle of Man Electoral Commission are running a series of public consultations across the island.

These consultations aim to gather valuable input and perspectives from the public regarding a series of matters including:

Constituency numbers and boundaries

Accessibility of elections to voters

Postal and Proxy voting procedures

The ability to vote in any polling station in a constituency

Feasibility of one or more ‘all-island polling stations'

Candidate campaign materials

The organisation of pre-election meetings

The commision will be holding its next meeting on Thursday between 6:30pm and 8pm at Corrin Hall on Derby Road in Peel.