Biosphere Isle of Man encourages businesses to learn about sustainability

Businesses of all shapes and sizes are being invited to take part in a series of training workshops to help them adopt more sustainable practices.

Biosphere Isle of Man’s ‘Sustainable Mann’ will include six expert led workshops held in St John’s in September and October, with 30 spaces available on each.

The two-hour sessions will cost just £5 each and cover:

Starting and growing a sustainable business

Energy use

Climate change mitigation

Dealing with waste

Adopting a circular economy approach

Helping nature and wildlife

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘Encouraging sustainable development is one of the main functions of UNESCO Biospheres, and adopting more sustainable practices is essential for the planet.

‘These exciting workshops cover a range of topics and I encourage Manx businesses of all shapes and sizes to get involved. Our speakers will share a wealth of knowledge that start-ups and smaller businesses, without in-house knowledge, may find them particularly useful.’

Last year, more than 30 organisations, ranging from finance to farming, attended one or more of the inaugural workshops with around half attending all six.