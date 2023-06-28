Latest News Headlines
Islanders urged not to take more poo bags than needed in Laxey

Wed, 28 Jun 2023

By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter
Garff Commissioners is asking dog owners not to take more poo bags than they need from dispensers in the area.

The authority says they’re an ’emergency’ option and it has had reports from residents of people taking ‘batches’ of the free bags as they walk past.

The commissioners say it’s disappointing but are ‘absolutely sure’ only a few people are taking them.

The commissioners also says it has no plans to remove the bags at this time, saying that would be a ‘draconian’ measure.

 

