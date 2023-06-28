Malew Commissioners defer golf links to private meeting



By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter

Malew Commissioners has deferred a discussion about Castletown Golf Links to a private meeting.

An application for the former hotel to be refurbished with 40 apartments was rejected earlier this week.

The local authority said in today’s meeting that it is a ‘big subject’ and it will have to create a policy to be able to move forward.