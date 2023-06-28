Malew Commissioners defer golf links to private meeting

Wed, 28 Jun 2023
Malew Commissioners has deferred a discussion about Castletown Golf Links to a private meeting.
An application for the former hotel to be refurbished with 40 apartments was rejected earlier this week.
The local authority said in today’s meeting that it is a ‘big subject’ and it will have to create a policy to be able to move forward.
