Malew Commissioners defer golf links to private meeting

Wed, 28 Jun 2023

By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter
Malew Commissioners has deferred a discussion about Castletown Golf Links to a private meeting.

An application for the former hotel to be refurbished with 40 apartments was rejected earlier this week.

The local authority said in today’s meeting that it is a ‘big subject’ and it will have to create a policy to be able to move forward.

 

