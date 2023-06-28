Mayor of Douglas says the new civic amenity site will make recycling easier



By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter

Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare says the new civic amenity site will benefit the eastern community.

She says the development has been in the works for four or five years and it will ‘streamline’ waste management in Douglas.

It is due to open at its new location off Kewaigue Hill in Middle Park industrial estate, on Thursday morning at 8am.

Councillor Byron-Teare says residents will be able to recycle more easily with the new layout:

Eastern Civic Amenity Site Opening IV