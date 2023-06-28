Commissioners seeking legal advice over golf links hotel



By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter

Malew Commissioners has confirmed it will be seeking legal advice in order to carry out provisions in the Building Control Act in response to a failed planning application of the Castletown Golf Links Hotel.

This legislation is in relation to ruinous properties and serving an order for demolition.

In a letter seen by Energy FM, the commissioners say it will decide on the appropriate action once advice has been received from advocates.

Clerk Barry Powell says the authority will need to create a policy on the matter:

Media

Powell Clip