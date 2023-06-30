Council holding its first beach festival
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
Douglas Council is hosting a beach festival on Saturday.
The authority has budgeted £10,000 for the event.
Activities will start from 7.15am and run until 6pm – dogs will be allowed on the beach.
A new set of beach huts and a raft will be unveiled from 10am.
Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare says the event will be a ‘fun filled’ day.
Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper has been speaking to her:
