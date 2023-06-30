Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now
Facebook

Council holding its first beach festival

Fri, 30 Jun 2023


Douglas Council is hosting a beach festival on Saturday.
 
The authority has budgeted £10,000 for the event.
 
Activities will start from 7.15am and run until 6pm – dogs will be allowed on the beach.
 
A new set of beach huts and a raft will be unveiled from 10am.
 
Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare says the event will be a ‘fun filled’ day.
 
Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper has been speaking to her:

Media

  • Mayor Beach Fest

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive