Isle of Man remains the safest place to live says force

The Chief Constable’s Annual Report 2022-23 reinforces that the Isle of Man remains the safest place to live in the British Isles when compared to all 43 Police Force Areas of England and Wales.

The report outlines a number of important successes for the Constabulary, as well as areas affecting its work to keep the Island safe.

Headline achievements include:

Largest ever seizures of controlled drugs.

A 2% decrease in road traffic collisions

A 12% decrease of public order offences

A 4% decrease of sexual offences

A 14% decrease of offensive weapons

Former Chief Constable, Gary Roberts QPM, said: ’It was a privilege to be able to complete my final annual report just before I retired. The performance of the Constabulary was remarkable in many ways, notably in terms of the way that major inroads were made into combating the organised criminal groups that seek to bring drugs into the Island.

I know that my successor, Russ Foster, will do all that he can to continue this work. All of this said, the success of the Constabulary during the year was based on the continuing hard work and dedication of Police Officers, Special Constabulary and support staff whose efforts were admirable.’

The report, the last to be produced by Chief Constable Gary Roberts QPM, has been added to the Tynwald Register of Business and will be discussed at the July sitting of Tynwald.

The report can be viewed on the Isle of Man Constabulary Website.