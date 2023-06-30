Isle of Man Post Office celebrates 50th Anniversary

Fri, 30 Jun 2023
Wednesday marks 50 years of postal independence for Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO).
IOMPO has a programme of planned activities and initiatives for both its people and the wider community to enjoy which have been organised by its 50th anniversary committee, made up of colleagues from different teams across the business. These include:
Simon Kneen, Chief Executive Officer IOMPO said, “For 50 years IOMPO has been a key part of the Island’s infrastructure and a trusted partner for our community. The postal industry plays an essential role in our society and the economy, linking the Island to the rest of the world. Whilst the landscape of the postal industry and our customer needs have drastically changed over time due to advancements in technology and habits, the loyal and dedicated team at IOMPO has worked incredibly hard to retain our self-funded status and ensure the IOMPO remains fit for purpose as a modern logistics business. I am pleased we have a programme of activities to celebrate our milestone anniversary with the community we are proud to serve. Our people and our customers have supported us since our inception 50 years ago, and we are very grateful for the part they have played in our business’ journey to date.”
He added: “As we look forward, it is undeniable that the postal industry will continue to evolve at a rapid pace. We remain committed to delivering our strategy to transform the business for future financial and environmental sustainability, making strides in our bid to become a greener organisation and continuing to meet the changing needs of our valued customers.
