Don't hang up your walking boots - it's time for the End-to-End

The Parish Walk may be over for another year – but that still leaves one more iconic mass participation walking event in the Manx calendar, primed and ready!

The End-to-End 2023 takes place on Sunday, 17th September 17th and covers a 39.22 mile course, starting at the Point of Ayre in the far north of the Island and finishing at The Sound in the far south west.

Isle of Man Veterans Athletes’ Club, who organise the End-to-End, said they were anticipating a healthy turn out for this year’s race, with entry numbers now starting to build.

Race Secretary, Tony Mackintosh, said: “Whilst the End-to-End is an event which is well supported by Islanders, it also attracts a number of competitors from further afield. Although our current race record holder is a former Olympic walker, the beauty of the End-to-End is that it is open to anyone who appreciates good exercise in a convivial setting. It really is an event designed for all levels of competitor.

The course is a walker’s delight, combining fast flowing, undulating stretches from the Point of Ayre to Peel, followed by more challenging climbs on towards the finishing point at The Sound. Competitors have a total of 10.5 hours to complete the course – a half hour extension on the 2022 race, allowing walkers a little extra time to make it to the finish.

The entry fee for the 2023 event is £30 and £35 for late entries. End-to-End race entries are available online at www.endtoendwalk.org