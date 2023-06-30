Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now
Facebook

Public consultation for cannabis facility in Castletown

Fri, 30 Jun 2023


A public consultation will be held in Castletown next month.

GLO is the first cannabis business to be approved by the Manx Government for cultivation, processing, manufacturing finished products, import/export and R&D.

The cannabis facility is planned to be built in the south of the island, at the Airport Technology Gateway. 

A preview evening will show the cutting edge facility in detail, an on-screen demo and VR headsets will be available.

It will take place in Castleown Square on Monday at 6pm.
 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive