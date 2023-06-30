Public consultation for cannabis facility in Castletown

Fri, 30 Jun 2023
A public consultation will be held in Castletown next month.
GLO is the first cannabis business to be approved by the Manx Government for cultivation, processing, manufacturing finished products, import/export and R&D.
The cannabis facility is planned to be built in the south of the island, at the Airport Technology Gateway.
A preview evening will show the cutting edge facility in detail, an on-screen demo and VR headsets will be available.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.