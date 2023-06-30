Public consultation for cannabis facility in Castletown

A public consultation will be held in Castletown next month.

GLO is the first cannabis business to be approved by the Manx Government for cultivation, processing, manufacturing finished products, import/export and R&D.

The cannabis facility is planned to be built in the south of the island, at the Airport Technology Gateway.

A preview evening will show the cutting edge facility in detail, an on-screen demo and VR headsets will be available.

It will take place in Castleown Square on Monday at 6pm.