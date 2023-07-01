Latest News Headlines
Tour De France: Mark Cavendish looking to take outright record for stage wins

Sat, 01 Jul 2023


Mark Cavendish says he's trying not to get too emotional ahead of starting his final Tour de France this morning.

The Manx cyclist's retiring at the end of the season.

Cavendish is looking to take the outright record for stage wins over the next three weeks.

Stage 1 sets off in the Spanish city of Bilbao

It's a record he currently shares with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx, as they're tied on 34 each:

  • Tour Cav Day 1

 

