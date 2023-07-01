Manxman to arrive into home waters tomorrow

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is confirming its new flagship, Manxman, will arrive in Douglas Bay around 9:00am on Sunday.

The vessel, which is registered in Douglas, will leave its current berth at Southampton's Western Docks on Friday evening. Manxman's route to the Isle of Man will see it travel down Southampton Water, out of the Solent, around Land's End and into the Irish Sea.

Manxman's delivery voyage began in May and has seen the vessel cover over 12,000 nautical miles through eight different seas in three different oceans. As the journey has progressed to the west, Manxman’s crews have had to adjust their clocks ten times to match local times zones.

The well-travelled ship has made calls at numerous ports along the route, to take on fuel and supplies. As well as some of the World’s busiest ports such as Hong Kong and Singapore, Manxman’s itinerary has taken the vessel to fascinating historical locations including Muscat, Jeddah and Valletta.

Along the way, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's crew have seen many unforgettable sights, including Orcas, flying fish and pods of dolphins.

For the final leg of her homeward journey, Manxman will be under the command of Captain Jonathan Palmer.

Following her arrival in Douglas, Manxman has to undergo inspections by the Isle of Man Ship Registry, including a test deployment of its Marine Evacuation System.

The new vessel will also have to undergo berthing trials in Douglas and Heysham, as well as giving the masters an opportunity to update their Pilot Exemption Certificates for the new flagship.

Alongside that, crew training, staff familiarisation, stocking and all the myriad other items that need to be put in place for the Company to deliver the high-quality passenger experience it strives for need to be completed.

It is anticipated that if all goes to plan, Manxman will begin limited service before the end of July.