Southern 100: Former solo champion makes welcome return

Five time Southern 100 Solo Champion Ian Lougher makes a welcome return to this year’s Southern 100 Road Races some twenty-one years after winning his first championship in 2002.

The popular Ulster based Welshman will be racing one of his Team ILR with Frog Vehicle Developments 650 Paton twins in the Lightweight races and could add to his record tally of Southern 100 wins, which currently stands at thirty-two.

Such is the popularity of the Lightweight races this year the promoters, Southern 100 Racing have had to add an extra race to accommodate the entries received, fifty-four, including thirteen making their Southern 100 debuts. Heading the entry list are three previous ‘Supertwins’ winners, Jamie Coward, and Rob Hodson from last year and 2019 double man Dominic Herbertson.