Heritage Open Days: Share your part of Manx History

Do you own or care for a historic building, landholding or collection that you would love to show off to the Manx public? If so, Manx National Heritage would like to hear from you.

Isle of Man Heritage Open Days are held every autumn bringing together museums, societies, individuals and historic properties Island-wide to offer six days of open doors, tours, guided walks and activities that are free to explore. The festival celebrates our unique heritage through providing access to unusual spaces and places on the Isle of Man that are not usually accessible to the public, need some extra explanation or normally charge admission.

Helen Ashcroft, Public Engagement Manager for Manx National Heritage said:“If you own or operate a historic site, unique landholding or collection and would like to share it with others, Manx National Heritage would love to hear from you. You might live in a historic house, have a Keeil in your garden, care for a unique area of the Isle of Man’s landscape or own a building that has a fascinating past. Last year the highlights of the programme included Golden Meadow Mill, Mooragh Promenade and Onchan Civilian Internment Camps, Tynwald Building and the Great Walls of Laxey amongst many other events”.

To register your interest in participating, contact Manx National Heritage by Sunday 9th July 2023 by emailing heritageopendays@mnh.im.