Drop in session for Laxey residents to discuss coastal overtopping



By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter

People are being invited to view potential plans designed to prevent overtopping in Laxey.

The Department of Infrastructure has organised the drop-in session for residents to discuss the projects with officers and ask any questions they may have.

It will take place on Thursday 13 July from 3pm to 8pm at the Laxey Sailing Club on Tent Road.

Chair of Garff Commissioners, Stan Ryzak, says the village has seen an increase in floods in the last 30 years: