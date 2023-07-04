Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now
Facebook

Appeal fuel tank stolen from boat in Ramsey

Tue, 04 Jul 2023


Police are investigating a theft from a boat in Ramsey.

The incident occurred between Wednesday 21st June and Wednesday 28th June.

An orange portable outboard fuel tank has been taken from a small fishing boat situated on the harbour side close to Old River Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ramsey Police Station on 812234, Police Headquarters on 631212, or email Police@gov.im quoting investigation 97/4450/23.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive