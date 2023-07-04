Appeal fuel tank stolen from boat in Ramsey

Police are investigating a theft from a boat in Ramsey.

The incident occurred between Wednesday 21st June and Wednesday 28th June.

An orange portable outboard fuel tank has been taken from a small fishing boat situated on the harbour side close to Old River Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ramsey Police Station on 812234, Police Headquarters on 631212, or email Police@gov.im quoting investigation 97/4450/23.