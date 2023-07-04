Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now
Facebook

Cavendish finishes fifth after chaotic finish to stage four

Tue, 04 Jul 2023

ITV4
ITV4

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen has won a second consecutive stage at cycling's Tour de France after a chaotic finish in Nogaro.

He clinched victory ahead of Australian Caleb Ewan and third-placed Phil Bauhaus after a straight 800-metre run to the line which saw several riders crash.

Manxman Mark Cavendish again missed out on a record-breaking 35th stage win, as he came home in fifth.

Speaking to Eurosport, Cav said: "It was carnage! It was just a mixed lot in the final. I was constantly checking who was there and who had all their teamates.:

"This is the Tour where you have to gamble."

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive