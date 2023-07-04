Cavendish finishes fifth after chaotic finish to stage four

Tue, 04 Jul 2023
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen has won a second consecutive stage at cycling's Tour de France after a chaotic finish in Nogaro.
He clinched victory ahead of Australian Caleb Ewan and third-placed Phil Bauhaus after a straight 800-metre run to the line which saw several riders crash.
Manxman Mark Cavendish again missed out on a record-breaking 35th stage win, as he came home in fifth.
Speaking to Eurosport, Cav said: "It was carnage! It was just a mixed lot in the final. I was constantly checking who was there and who had all their teamates.:
"This is the Tour where you have to gamble."
