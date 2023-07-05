Tynwald Day: Road Closures
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
A series of road closures will be in place today due to Tynwald Day celebrations.
-
The A1 will be closed between Glen Mooar Road and Tynwald Close between 10am and 4pm.
-
Station Road onto the A1 will be closed between 10am - 10:30am and 12:30pm - 1:30pm.
-
Glen Mooar Road will be shut between 10am and 10:30pm.
The Scout Association will be on hand in the official car parks.
