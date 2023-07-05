Tynwald Day: Road Closures

A series of road closures will be in place today due to Tynwald Day celebrations.

The A1 will be closed between Glen Mooar Road and Tynwald Close between 10am and 4pm.

Station Road onto the A1 will be closed between 10am - 10:30am and 12:30pm - 1:30pm.

Glen Mooar Road will be shut between 10am and 10:30pm.

The Scout Association will be on hand in the official car parks.