Tynwald Day: Ceremony to be live streamed

The annual Tynwald Day Ceremony takes place in St John's today.

New Bills which have passed through the House of Keys and Legislative Council since last year's ceremony will officially be written into Manx law.

Members of Tynwald, the Manx judiciary system and other notable guests will be present at the event.

We'll be streaming today's ceremony live on our Facebook and website.