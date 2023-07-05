Set of stamps to celebrate 50 Years of Postal Independence

A set of seven stamps have been released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Isle of Man Post Office today.

The stamp on stamp design across six stamps, where chosen by Maxine Cannon, the business’ General Manager for the Stamps and Coins division as she recounted some of the highlights from the previous 50 years.

Each stamp features a collage of recognisable previously issued collections that are well-known and loved by locals and collectors worldwide.

Amongst these memorable stamps are the 1973 Inauguration stamp depicting a Viking landing on Mann, the iconic Gaiety Theatre & Villa Marina in Douglas and the Royal Yacht Britannia visiting Douglas with now Kind Charles III on board. Further highlights include Astronaut Alan Bean’s beautiful paintings of the Moon landing, Professor Stephen Hawking, the legendary Beano Christmas stamps and some of the earliest stamps featuring the cypher of HM King Charles III.

Many of the chosen stamps are also part of the EUROPA stamp family, special stamps issued by European postal administrations that bear the official EUROPA logo.

Author and issue text writer Richard West MBE, FRPSL said: “These stamps provide an overview of the wide array of subjects and fine designs that have been provided by the Isle of Man Post Office over the past 50 years, bringing together an insight into the life, people and rich heritage of this fascinating island.”

Maxine Cannon, General Manager Isle of Man Stamps & Coins said: “I have had the pleasure and honour of working in the Philatelic Bureau, and more recently Isle of Man Stamps & Coins, since 1st June 1981. Alongside colleagues past and present from all areas of the Post Office, we have worked together as a team to bring our collections to fruition - to be used and enjoyed by many around the world. I was delighted to be asked to reflect on all of our collections to celebrate our 50th anniversary. Compiling the snapshot of our history that this issue represents, gives me great joy and I would like to thank all colleagues, partners, customers, collectors and stamp enthusiasts worldwide for their continued support as we look to the future.”