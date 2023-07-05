Tynwald approves measures to increase income limits for access to public sector housing

Income thresholds for access to public sector housing will be increased in response to the rise in the cost of living, after Tynwald Members approved proposals brought forward by the Department of Infrastructure at the June sitting.

The thresholds below came into effect on July 1, having been established following consultation with housing providers and Statistics Isle of Man:

No of children

(dependent) Maximum Gross Income Single applicant Joint applicant None £34,500 £38,000 One Child £40,000 £43,500 Two Children £43,500 £47,000 Three or more children £47,000 £50,500

The change will affect applicants waiting for housing on public sector waiting lists and will result in changes to the Fixed Term Tenancy Policy. Any applicants or tenants affected will be written to directly.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK said: ‘This is one of a number of steps being taken to develop affordable housing options for people across the Isle of Man. The change will make public sector housing an option for more people who may currently be struggling to afford accommodation in the private rental market.

‘While the criteria are being raised, it is important to be clear that the number of public sector properties available will not immediately increase. It is therefore likely some waiting lists will grow if there is an influx of newly-eligible applicants following the changes until more public sector houses become available for occupation.’