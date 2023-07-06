Yellow warning for coastal overtopping

A yellow weather warning has been issued for coastal overtopping.

Forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office said the warning will come into force at midnight until 4am.

Strong southerly winds will continue to affect the Island during the next high tide.

There is a warning of overtopping with a risk of debris.

Areas at risk include Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade, northern and central parts of Douglas Prom, Laxey Prom and Ramsey Prom.