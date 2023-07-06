Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now
Facebook

Yellow warning for coastal overtopping

Thu, 06 Jul 2023


A yellow weather warning has been issued for coastal overtopping.

Forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office said the warning will come into force at midnight until 4am.

Strong southerly winds will continue to affect the Island during the next high tide.

There is a warning of overtopping with a risk of debris.

Areas at risk include Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade, northern and central parts of Douglas Prom, Laxey Prom and Ramsey Prom.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive